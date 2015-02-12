Thinking about important matters in our lives has been replaced with surfing the web, social media and mindless games. Technology has actually imprisoned us from meditating, reading our Bibles and praying. We have forgotten how to be spiritually minded, sensitive to sin and holiness. Come be challenged to live a life rooted in prayer and Bible study and focused on what’s important.
Pastor, First Baptist Church
Pastor, Faith Free Presbyterian Church
Evangelist, Christ Life Ministries
Evangelist, Tom Farrell Evangelistic Ministries
Director, Wilds of New England
VP Student Development and Discipleship, BJU
This year’s Bible Conference offering supports the construction of a place on campus where students can form amazing memories—and lasting relationships.
Since the renovation of the Student Center and the closure of the Dating Parlor, students haven’t had a place on campus that isn’t reserved for study, work or worship. The new recreation space will find a home in The Den where the Bruins Shop is currently located and will feature equipment and games selected by student vote.
Questions? Email us or call (864) 242–5100.