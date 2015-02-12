Offering Project

This year’s Bible Conference offering supports the construction of a place on campus where students can form amazing memories—and lasting relationships.

Since the renovation of the Student Center and the closure of the Dating Parlor, students haven’t had a place on campus that isn’t reserved for study, work or worship. The new recreation space will find a home in The Den where the Bruins Shop is currently located and will feature equipment and games selected by student vote.

