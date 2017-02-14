The God of Hope

February 14–17, 2017

Hope. We all want it. We promise it. We even lose it. Through the ages people have put their hope in everything from leaders, to wealth, to relationships—only to be disappointed.

BJU’s Bible Conference 2017 will explore facets of God’s unchanging character and the resulting hope we find in Him. Our speakers will include Ken Ham from Answers in Genesis, and our schedule will feature general preaching sessions along with practical workshops. Through the challenging messages, uplifting music, and fellowship with hundreds of other believers, you’ll find your heart directed to “The God of Hope”—our true source of lasting hope. Make plans today to join us for this free conference!